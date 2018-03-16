BENGALURU: Chied Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting with the MPs from Karnataka, including union ministers in New Delhi, on Friday to discuss Cauvery river water sharing issue.

According to officials in the CMO, the meeting is scheduled to be held at the Karnataka Bhavan from 6pm. The meeting will discuss the Apex Court verdict and the stand to be taken by the state in the issue.

Siddaramaiah and senior ministers in his cabinet are leaving for the national capital on Friday morning by a special flight. The Chief Minister will attended the Congress plenary session in the national capital on Friday and Saturday and will return to Bengaluru on Saturday.