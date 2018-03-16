BENGALURU: Wildlife experts and activists have questioned the findings of the post-mortem report submitted by Koppa forest officials in the NR Pura tiger death case. The autopsy report says that the carcass was highly decomposed, but with the body parts intact. It could be a case of natural death due to territorial fight, said the officials.

However, according to activists, the existing evidence of ‘crushed claws’ of the tiger and the ‘change in the death spot’ denote snaring. On March 12, the carcass of an adult tiger was found in a highly decomposed state in the important tiger corridor area between Bhadra Tiger Reserve and Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary.

“It’s not a case of poaching as the tiger’s skin, nails and bones are all intact. We found two holes in the throat area - three inches apart - and concluded it’s a canine mark of another animal probably occurred during a territorial fight. Further, most of the body parts have been eaten away either by a tiger or a leopard,” said Koppa DCF Takhat Singh Ranawat.

However, experts disagree. “The body was too decomposed to make such a conclusion. Further investigations are necessary. The crushed claws (4-5) of the front paws denote that the tiger has struggled a lot to free itself from a snare. No way, nails can get crushed and fall on the spot,” they said.

“In territorial fights, we see multiple injuries. In this case, there were not many marks. Probe should be conducted into the death of the tiger that took place under suspicious circumstances,” they added.

Countering the claims, Ranawat said, “The claws are crushed as the paw area in between the toes having some meat was eaten by another animal. We suspect no foul play.”