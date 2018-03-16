BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (S) secular, which is likely to approach the High Court seeking action against its rebel MLAs and pre-empt them from voting in the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls, has asked the Speaker to take up disqualification petition filed by the party for hearing urgently.

In a Memo for Posting that was submitted to the Assembly Speaker’s office on Thursday, the JD (S) stated that its petition was not listed for several months despite repeated requests. The party asked the Speaker to consider it as an urgent matter and list it for hearing on Saturday or Monday.

The JD(S) had filed a petition with the Speaker seeking disqualification of seven of its MLAs, who had violated the whip issued by the party during the Rajya Sabha polls. The JD(S) is now trying to pre-empt the rebel MLAs from voting in the March 23 elections.