BENGALURU: Sending a clear message to act tough against criminals, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has ordered the cops not to hesitate to shoot the rowdies, chain snatchers and rapists. Instil a sense of fear among the goondas, he said.

Expressing displeasure at the recent incidents of rowdies attacking police personnel and chain snatchers getting away with the mangalsutra of the wife of a police officer, Reddy said the police have been given the gun to shoot, not as an ornamental piece.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of senior police officers to review law and order in the city, Reddy said, “I have ordered the police not to hesitate to use the gun when they confront criminals or rowdies. Henceforth, I do not want to see any reports of cops being attacked by rowdies. I have conveyed my full backing to the police personnel who press the trigger to crush criminals,” Reddy declared.

Referring to Bawaria gang of chain snatchers who descend from Uttar Pradesh by flight and return after committing the crime, Reddy said, “I have instructed the police to ensure that they do not go back this time when they arrive.”