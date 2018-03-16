HASSAN: Villagers of Haraduru and family members of martyred CRPF jawan H S Chandra — who was killed by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday — staged a protest in front of HIMS Hospital here on Thursday against district in-charge minister A Manju and the district administration for neglecting the soldier’s body.

They took a dig at the minister and the district authorities for keeping the coffin carrying Chandra’s body at the hospital’s mortuary instead of placing it in front of the DC’s office for public viewing. The irate villagers sat on a dharna in front of the vehicle carrying the jawan’s body raising slogans against the district authorities. They alleged that the administration was treating the martyr like a common man.

Following the protest, the district administration hurriedly made arrangements for the public to pay their homage to Chandra in front of the DC’s office. They decorated the vehicle carrying the body with flowers and took out a procession along the main thoroughfares of the city before reaching the DC’s office.

Manju and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri paid their last respects to the martyred jawan for a second time.

Brushing aside the allegations, a district administration official said that Manju and the DC decided to keep the body at the mortuary after discussing with Chandra’s family. There were no lapses on the part of the district administration, the official added. Later, the body was taken to Haraduru via Arkalgud for funeral.

Later, Chandra was laid to rest with state honours at his native Haraduru.

The coffin carrying the body was kept at a community hall in Haraduru for one-a-half-hours where thousands of people paid homage to the martyr. Manju, Rohini Sindhuri, former MLA A T Ramaswamy, BJP leader Yoga Ramesh, ZP CEO Janaki, Hassan MLA H S Prakash, and KSRP IG were among those who paid their respects. The state police gave a 21-gun salute to the jawan. The police had a tough time in pacifying Chandra’s father Swamygowda, mother Kalamma, brothers Thammanna and Krishna and Chandra’s wife Suma, who broke down. The last rites were performed by Swamygowda as per Kuruba tradition.

Manju said that he would give`1 lakh (his one month salary) to the family of the martyr and promised a site at SM Krishna Nagar in Hassan. Rohini Sindhuri said around Rs 85 lakh assistance from Union government and other agencies and state government assistance would be offered to the family.