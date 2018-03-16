BENGALURU: Two leaders of unions having employees of state-owned transport corporations as its members will launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Central Offices of the KSRTC from March 20. The decision was taken after talks between unions and management of corporations like the KSRTC, BMTC and NEKRTC soured recently.

According to a statement by the KSRTC staff and workers federation, a meeting on the February 16 resulted in a walkout by the KSRTC MD S R Umashankar, who reportedly told the union members to talk to the Chief Minister.

“This behaviour was unbecoming, churlish and irresponsible because there was no provocation from our side,” said HV Anantha Subbarao, general secretary of the federation. The unions are demanding a list of measures, most important of which is the implementation of an award dated August 29, 2017, delivered by the Industrial Tribunal, Bengaluru.