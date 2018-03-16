BENGALURU: A women rights organisation has submitted a proposal to Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy to file a petition in the High Court challenging the verdict in the Mangaluru Amnesia pub case. All 25 accused were acquitted and the reason cited was lack of witnesses. Members of Sri Ram Sene, including its chief Pramod Muthalik, were accused of assaulting young women in Amnesia pub in Mangaluru in 2009. They allegedly had an objection to women consuming alcohol.

The Akhil Bharat Janavadi Mahila Sanghatne has claimed in its memorandum that the Sri Ram Sene has been doing moral policing in Mangaluru since that incident. Some girls, who were witnesses, had not been able to attend the Court, which contributed to the lack of evidence, the letter states. The organisation has also questioned as to why video clips that were broadcast by the media were not used as evidence, and alleged lapses on part of the local police as well.