BENGALURU: Children studying in government-run schools who attend the summer camp organised by the department of public instruction will be served butter milk this year. The second edition of the camp ‘Swalpa Odu-Swalpa Moju’ is being held for students who pass classes 5 and 6 during 2017-18 academic year.

Over 7,050 government schools across the state have been identified to conduct the summer camp, where the basic knowledge of the students will be improved before they enter secondary level schooling.

“Most of the schools chosen for this programme are located in drought-hit taluks. If we don’t take proper care of the participating children, they will not attend the camps,” said primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait.

“Considering the increasing temperature of late, we have decided to serve butter milk during noon apart from the mid-day meal. We are in talks with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to supply butter milk. We will also ensure safe drinking water for kids attending the summer camps,” Sait added.

‘Swalpa Odu-Swalpa Moju’ is a five-week free programme aiming at helping students improve their skills in language, mathematics and science subjects.

“The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) had showed that half of the students in rural Karnataka were unable to do simple division or read simple English sentences after completing primary education. Hence, the idea of the camp,” said a senior department official. The department has also asked the officials at taluk levels to approach parents and convince them to send their kids to the summer camp.

Meanwhile, like every year, the mid-day meal programme will be extended during summer holidays this year too. It will be officially announced soon.