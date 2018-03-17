HUBBALLI: With the arrest of five people, the police claim to have cracked the Dr Babu Hundekar murder case. The arrested include the doctor’s wife Shashikala and her brother Naveen Mulkigoudar.

Besides financial deals, as initially suspected by the police, Dr Hundekar’s alleged extra-marital affair is also suspected to be one of the main motives behind his killing.

Shashikala and Naveen allegedly decided to kill Dr Hundekar as they were not in good terms with him. The doctor had lent money to his brother-in-law for setting up an automobile service centre in the city. As over Rs 1 crore was borrowed by Naveen, the doctor was repeatedly asking for him to repay the money, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj told reporters on Friday.

On the other hand, Shashikala was not happy with her husband for his alleged illicit affair, the Commissioner said. So, the brother-sister duo hired two people — Rakesh Yadav and Ismail Khanaur — residents of Old Hubballi, to kill Dr Hundekar for Rs 1 lakh. The entire crime was committed in a span of five to six hours. After making a ‘foolproof’ plan, Naveen called Ismail and Rakesh on March 13 to the doctor’s house in Vidyanagar, while the latter had come home for lunch. They had switched off the cameras fixed inside and outside the house.

When the doctor was inside the bedroom, they attacked him with a steel rod and stabbed him with a knife. After ensuring that Dr Hundekar had died, they draped the body in bed sheets and placed it in his car. All these were done in the presence of Shashikala, he said.

Naveen is said to have taken the help of Nandeesh in disposing the body. They went to the outskirts of the city and burnt the body near a filed near Shiraguppi village. Naveen himself sent a message using Dr Hundekar’s phone through WhatsApp to his (doctor) friends that he (doctor) would not be in the city for a few days.

While Basappa, father of Dr Hundrekar, found that his son was not answering phone calls, he rushed to the city from Khanapur and lodged a missing complaint with Vidyanagar police. While the police, led by DCP (Law and Order) Renuka Sukumar, started the probe, a lot of mysteries were unravelled.

Commissioner Nagaraj said Naveen took the police to the place where the gang had burnt the body. He, along with Nandeesh and Rakesh, were detained on Wednesday. After further investigation, police realised that Nandish was not part of the murder plan, but just helped the accused in disposing the body. Shashikala and Ismail were detained and their statements later recorded, he added.