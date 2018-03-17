BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police have filed a chargesheet against the former director, administrator of department of prosecutions and government litigation as well as 61 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) before the Special Court on Thursday. This was in relation to the alleged irregularities committed in the selection of assistant public prosecutors/assistant government pleaders in 2014.

Acting on a complaint filed by advocate H T Ravi from Honnagundi village in Threerthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district, the police have filed a chargesheet against a total of 63 accused under the different provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as the Indian Penal Code.

The police have arraigned Chandrashekar G Hiremath, former in-charge director and administrator Narayanaswamy and head quarters assistant (in-charge), department of prosecutions and government litigation as the first and second accused respectively.

The remaining 61 accused were charged with dishonesty, obtaining illegal means and others.