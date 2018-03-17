BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and MP M Veerappa Moily’s tweet has created a flutter in the political circles. In his tweet, Moily had slammed the nexus between PWD Minister H D Mahadevappa and contractors in selection of Congress candidates.

The BJP was quick to latch on to the issue to attack Congress by reiterating charge of “10 per cent commission” government. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa took to Twitter to slam the Congress. “... With contractors filling PWD minister’s deep packets, state coffeers & roads are in tatters. Congress veterans view validates our point,” he wrote.

The JD (S) too took a shot at the government using the tweet. Former PM H D Deve Gowda said the allegations made by Moily are true. “The PWD minister has nexus with contractors. The allegations on irregularities are not new to this government,” he said. His son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy too said there is nothing new in it. “It gives work to some select contractors and loot thousands of crore. The party is running with the help of such commission,” he said.

Earlier in the, KPCC General Secretary-in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal too sought an explanation from Moily. PWD Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, who is considered as a close confidant of the CM said he had nothing to do with the tweet.