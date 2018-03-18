BENGALURU: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H N Ananth Kumar on Saturday said BJP enjoys full support and confidence within and outside Parliament, and is ready to face any challenge, including the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the government.

Ananth Kumar told reporters here that the government is ready for discussion on any subject in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He, however, blamed the Congress for disrupting the proceedings by rushing to the well of the House. “Earlier, if the Opposition had any differences with the government on any issue, they would walk out of the House. Now the Congress has started a very bad practice of ‘walk-in.’ They rush to the well of the House and disturb the proceedings,” he said.

“BJP is ready to face the Opposition’s no-confidence motion or any other motion. Under Narendra Modi, the BJP came to power with a full majority, and with NDA we have two-thirds majority,” he said.

On BJP allies walking out of NDA, the minister said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took the decision based on some issues.

After reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, the Modi government gave an additional grant of `24,000 crore for development of Andhra Pradesh. This is the highest additional grant given for development of any new state, he said. But the TDP was perturbed by the Congress and the YSR Congress agitations (demanding special status to AP) and took the decision (of walking out of NDA), he said.

The TDP recently withdrew support to the Modi government after it failed to accord special status to the newly-formed state and has moved a no-confidence motion against the government.

‘Let Siddaramaiah explain Moily’s charge’

Commenting on a tweet from MP M Veerappa Moily’s twitter handle that had alleged a nexus between the PWD Minister and contractors in selection of Congress candidates for the Assembly election, Ananth Kumar said, “CM must explain to the people about the issue raised by Moily.”

BJP’s door-to-door campaign from March 21

BJP will launch door-to-door campaign in villages across the state from March 21. During the ‘Mushti Dhanya Sangraha Abhiyan’, the party workers will collect a fistful of grains from farmers and hand over a letter written by state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa assuring them of all help. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said PM Modi had launched the Abhiyaan during his recent visit to Davanagere.

Nearly 6,000 party workers have been appointed for coordinating the 15-day campaign starting from March 21. After the campaign, the party will organise ‘Samoohik Bhojan (mass partaking of food) in each of the 224 assembly constituencies from April 8 to 10. Over 3,500 farmers have committed suicide under Congress regime, the minister said, adding that the BJP government will take policy decisions and create administrative mechanism to ensure farmers’ welfare.