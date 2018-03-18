BENGALURU: A day after senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily’s controversial tweet created a flutter in political circles, the KPCC, on the directions of AICC, issued a notice to Moily’s son Harsha Moily seeking an explanation within seven days.

Harsha is seeking the Congress party ticket from Karkala Assembly segment. He is said be managing his father’s Twitter account from which the controversial tweet was put out. After that it was retweeted from Harsha’s Twitter handle, according to a Congress leader. That was the reason for issuing him the notice, the Congress leader said.

The tweet slamming PWD minister-Congress nexus was deleted after the opposition latched on to it to criticise the Siddaramaiah government. BJP said Moily tweet proved their “10% government” allegations against Siddaramaiah. Congress High Command had on Friday sought details from Veerappa Moily, who had stated that his account may have been hacked and he had nothing to do with the tweet.