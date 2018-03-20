BENGALURU: A retired IAS official, Software Professional and grandson of former Chief Minister Devraj Urs are among the 18 candidates announced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday for the election to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly due in May.

According to a party release, Ms Renuka Viswanathan former IAS officer of Karnataka will contest from Shantinagar in the City and Lingaraj Urs from K R Puram.

Party State Convenor Pritivi Reddy has been named the candidate for Sarvagnanagar where his key opponent is likely to be Karnataka Minister for Bengaluru Development K J George.

The party has also named IT Professional and a social worker Malavika Gubbivani as a candidate from Chamaraja in Mysuru.