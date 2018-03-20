MANGALURU: AICC president Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick off his third leg of election campaign in the state from here today. Congress leaders and workers are eager to welcome Rahul and replicate the huge response that his public rallies and roadshows got in Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka during the first two legs of campaigning. Along with the coastal city of Mangaluru, the neighbouring Padubidri, Yermal and Mulki where Rahul will hold rallies or road shows are flooded with buntings, posters and flex boards welcoming him.

In an interesting development, the Congress rally will be held in the north-facing cricket ground instead of south-facing football ground where the political rallies usually take place. Both grounds are side by side in the landmark Nehru Maidan in city. District minister Ramanath Rai said they are holding the rally in cricket ground as former prime minister Indira Gandhi has addressed a mega political rally there decades ago.Compared to football ground, the cricket ground accommodates less number of people and this change has led to speculation of low turn-out for the mega event.

Rahul who will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 11.30 am, he fly to Thenke Yermal in a chopper where he will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute, a Seva Dal training institute and address Seva Dal state office-bearers. Later, he will address small gatherings at Padubidri and Suratkal. At 5.30, he will hold a road show from Jyothi Circle to Nehru Maidan, following which he will address a massive political rally. After that, he will visit the nearby Rozario Church and then Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple and Ullal Dargah. On Wednesday at 8.30 am, he will address block Congress presidents of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and then at 10 am will meet party’s senior leaders from both the districts.