BENGALURU: Alleging that the Central government was misusing agencies such as Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and others for ‘political gains’, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the same in the run up to Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The party has urged the ECI to “direct the officials of IT, ED, CBI and other Union Government department not to act illegally at the behest of Union Government against Congress.” It also sought the transfer of officials in Investigation wing of Income Tax Department to “ensure free and fair election in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.”Referring to the raids in Karnataka and other States, the complaint read, “Such raids also have an active correlation with states which are close to elections...” the complaint added.