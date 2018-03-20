BENGALURU: Two JD(S) MLAs moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the Speaker to dispose of the petition seeking disqualification of seven rebel MLAs of the party pending before him on or before March 23, 2018. As an interim prayer, the petitioners have sought directions from the court to the speaker not to permit them to cast votes in the ensuing election for Rajya Sabha, scheduled to be held on March 23, 2018.

The seven MLAs are B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, N Cheluvarayaswamy, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Iqbal Ansari and Bheemanaik. The petition filed by C N Balakrishna, MLA, Shravanabelagola Assembly Constituency and B B Ningaiah, MLA, Mudigere Assembly Constituency, will be heard on Tuesday by Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan. In the main prayer, the petitioners have prayed the court to issue writ nature of quo warranto to seven MLAs to demit their office as the Members of the KLA forthwith and sought a direction to the Speaker to disqualify them and dispose of the disqualification petition pending before him on or before March 23, 2018.

The petitioners contended that the seven MLAs stood disqualified from the time they voted against the official candidate of JD(S) B M Farooq in the Rajya Sabha election held on June 11, 2016, contrary to the whip issued by the party. “This is very much apparent on the face of the records and despite the constitutional provisions, they continued to act as MLAs illegally which has caused a constitutional breakdown.

Now, they are going to participate in ensuing election on March 23, 2018 and it is very much clear that they are going to repeat the same episode. If such an unconstitutional act is permitted on account of the sheer inaction of the Speaker, contrary to the ruling of the Supreme Court, it would pave way for a wrong precedent,” the petitioners said. Once a petition is submitted, urging disqualification of a member on the ground of defection, under the Karnataka Legislative (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, the Speaker is mandated to proceed to consider but not dispose the petition pending before him, the petitioners said.

Speaker reserved order

Meanwhile, the Speaker K B Koliwad reserved the orders after hearing the arguments of the petitioners who have sought the disqualification of seven MLAs on Monday.