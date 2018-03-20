BENGALURU: Former Supreme Court Judge and Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde has slammed the state government’s decision to accord minority religion status to the Lingayat community. He went as far as asking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he would divide his name into Sidda and Ramaiah.In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Justice Hegde said, “I am not a politician. I am not interested in who will win the next elections but sir, where will politics stop dividing us ordinary people?” The Cabinet had decided to accord a separate religious status to Lingayats on Monday.

In a hard hitting letter that has gone viral on social media, Justice Hegde asked the chief minister if the government recognises other communities too as religions.“Sir, when will you recognise either Digambar or Svetambaraas backwards? When will you recognise Shias or Sunnis as separate religions for recognition as backward? Or Protestants or Roman Catholics as separate religions for offering backward (class status)? Which of left or right SCs is more backward? Which of Bunts or Nadavas is a different religion and amongst them, who is more backward? And among Brahmins, who will it be? Vaishnavas or Shivas? Or will u divide Siddaramaiah to Sidda & Ramaiah sir?”

Speaking to Express, Justice Hegde confirmed that he had indeed written the letter as he was disturbed with the developments. “I have made my views clear as the future generations should not think that we did not raise our voice when such things were happening in the society,” he said.Although Justice Hegde is not associated with any party or leader, his views are likely to be used by the BJP and the JD(S) to question the government’s motive behind according a minority religion status to Lingayat community. As Lokayukta, it was his report that had put the BJP leaders in a dock.

Pejavar seer slams govt’s Lingayat move



Udupi: Saying Veerashaivas and Lingayats are Hindus, Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejavar Mutt has staunchly opposed the government decision. Referring to the difference among Dwaita, Adwaita, and Vishishtadwaita philosophies within Vedic belief system, he said, ‘’Even though there is a difference in the idea about Brahma, all of us accept that we are Vedics, Vaishavaites, and Hindus at the same time. Likewise, although there are differences between Veerashaiva and Lingayat, they are the same as they both accept Lord Shiva as God. Although there are differences in the forms of Lord Shiva, they fall under the category of Hindus.” He also wondered if Vaishnavaites, people following Advaita philosophy and Madhwas can call themselves minorities. ‘’If this argument is accepted, all others will become minorities. The government will have to provide reservation benefit to all of them. But these arguments cannot be justified.”