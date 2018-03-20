HUBBALLI: Despite opposition from Veerashaivas over sending the recommendations of Justice Nagamohan Das on according separate religion status to Lingayat, the state government has accepted the report and decided to submit it to the Union Government. The government will pay a heavy price for this move, said Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Peetha.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the swamiji said the Veerashaivas would explore legal options. The Akhila Bharat Veerashiava Mahasabha, Pancha Peethas and other Veerashaiav organisations would meet and discuss the future course of action, said the pontiff. The swamiji expressed confidence that the Union Government will not accept the recommendations. The seer argued that Veerashaiva is a philosophical term and Lingayat is a daily usage word, and both are essentially one and the same.