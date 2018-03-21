BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the offices and the premises of six government officials in Chikkamagaluru and some districts of North Karnataka.The raids were conducted in 24 premises belonging to accused officials, including in Bengaluru, after registering the cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly possessed disproportionate assets to their known source of income.The accused officials also included Deputy Chief (security) and Vigilance Officer Sripathi Doddalingannanavar, NEKRTC, Kalaburagi.