MANGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the BJP by describing it as ‘Kauravas’ who are after power and who are ready to even commit murders for it.

Addressing a massive Janaasheervada Yatra at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru, he said while BJP is the voice of an organisation, Congress is the voice of the country. “BJP will do anything for the organisation and Congress will do anything for the country.”

Accusing the BJP of forming governments in Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur by spending money, he said while BJP, like Kauravas, is ready to do anything for power, Congress, like Pandavas, has stood for truth.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises like bringing back black money and creating 2 crore jobs a year, Rahul asked him to walk the talk by referring to the famous saying of social reformer Basavanna Nudidante Nade (walk the talk).

All along his speech in Mangaluru, Udupi and Suratkal, he repeatedly invoked the names of Basavanna, social reformer Narayan Guru, fearless warrior queen Rani Abbakka and legendary heroes of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaiah, in order to connect with the masses of the coastal Karnataka. Seeking support for Congress for another term, he said the party will do double the work it did in the last five years.

Madhwaraj receives Rahul

Udupi: Putting to rest the rumours that he would join the BJP, District Minister Pramod Madhwaraj visited Tenka Yermal to welcome Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Madhwaraj was with senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and Kaup MLA Vinay Kumar Sorake.

Cong will set up a separate ministry for fisheries: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to win over dominant fishermen (Mogaveera) community during his third leg of Janashirvad Yatra on Tuesday. “If voted to power (at the centre), Congress will set up a separate ministry for fisheries and fishermen’s welfare,’’ Gandhi declared at Suratkal.