DHARWAD: The effect of Monday’s Cabinet decision to request a separate minority religion status for Lingayats will most likely be felt in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, in Dharwad, a Lingayat stronghold, the mood was palpable on Tuesday with several members of the community saying that they were happy to be associated with the Hindu or Vaidik religions instead of having a separate one carved out for them. When The New Indian Express visited the fringe villages of Dharwad and Belagavi asking people about their opinion, many felt that the community has been living in peace and that it could not be divided. Unity among the Veerashaivas and Lingayats was a truth in these villages which they said would continue regardless. In fact, several people even said that they were unaware about the separate religion issue.

“We have been living in peace for centuries and we find no need to be separated. We are unsure what kinds of gain political parties are hoping to get from the issue. But the common people are not interested in losing the Hindu tag. We have been following Hindu traditions for years. We do what our ancestors have been doing and there is nothing wrong in it,” a villager from Belur said.

Many villagers feel that the recent mass gathering of people demanding separate religion could have had some impact on the government which has sent the proposal to the Centre. “We also went for the protest. But we were not told that the issue will bring a divide among the people from the same community. For centuries, both Lingayats and Veerashaivas are interdependent for many reasons and we cannot be separated because of some agitations,” another villager added.

The Justice Nagamohan Das Committee last month noted that Lingayat is a separate religion after which the state government took a decision to send the proposal to the Union government. “There is a lack of awareness among Lingayats about whether they are part and parcel of the Vaidik religion. The mutts have to create awareness among the people. The historical records prove that Lingayats are not part of Hindu or Vaidik religion. After Sharana movement in the 12th century and post Basaveshwara’s death, the movement went underground. The people who survived started practising their religion along with Hindus,” said Sarju Katkar, one of the members of Nagamohan Das Committee.

‘SCs will lose reservation’

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that Scheduled Castes of Veerashaiva/Lingayat sects will lose reservation benefits if the demand for a separate religion tag was accepted by the Centre. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar added that Congress is doing vote-bank politics and this will boomerang.