BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government is set to face a major challenge with the assembly elections round the corner, as it needs to demote 20,000 government employees and promote an equal number in their place by April 25. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to implement within a month its February 9, 2017 order striking down consequential seniority in promotions awarded to SC/ST employees by the state since 1978. The state had sought four weeks’ time to implement the order.

The court has asked the Chief Secretary to be present in person in the court to present the status of its implementation. The SC bench was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by president of AHIMSA (Alpa Sankyata Hindulida Samanya) M Nagaraj in connection with the State’s non-implementation of the SC’s verdict delivered in February last year in the BK Pavithra and Others Vs State of Karnataka case.

When the order is implemented, over 20,000 employees belonging to the backward and general categories across 63 state government departments will be promoted while an equal number of SC/ST employees will be demoted.Asked about the readiness to implement the order, Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha said, “We are ready to implement the order and have been given time till April 25.”Advocate General Madhusudhan R Naik told The New Indian Express, “The Karnataka government had asked for an extra four weeks’ time to implement the order. This is the third extension period we are asking and the court has granted it.”