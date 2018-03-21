BENGALURU: A day after the Siddaramaiah Cabinet decided to recommend a minority religion status for Lingayats, the news received mixed responses from across the state. Veerashaivas and Lingayats, who comprise roughly 17 per cent of the state’s population, welcomed the decision in some cities while in others it was met with a cautious silence.

In cities such as Hubballi, several Lingayats were unsure of how to respond as they did not know the benefits of the decision which many termed as ‘divisive’. There was a general mood of dejection since the creation of a new religion for Lingayats means division of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.



The decision, which led to some clashes on Monday, saw its fair share of criticism on Tuesday. “Lingayatism, Veerashaivism and Hinduism are all the same. You cannot separate one from another. This is divisive politics. Veerashaivas will definitely teach a lesson to the Congress,” said Shivaraj Hiremath, a resident of Hubballi.

The decision generated almost no difference of opinion in Mysuru, Belagavi and Karwar. However, in Tumakuru, there was an atmosphere of irritation. The influence of the city’s prominent Siddaganga mutt, headed by 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, has resulted in most people identifying themselves as Veerashaiva Lingayats. “Establishing a religion is not the government’s duty.

This is not the way a religion should take birth,” Rudramurthy, a lecturer at a local college said. Kortagere in Tumakuru district has one of the largest populations of Veerashaivas and it was from this Assembly constituency that KPCC president G Parameshwara lost the 2013 Assembly polls and is trying to contest again this year. “Now the 18,000 strong community might once again vote against him,” said Umapathy, a farmer from Chikkatotlukere village, said.In Gadag, celebrations were held at the Tontadarya Mutt which welcomed the decision with sweets.