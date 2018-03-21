BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday asked Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik to get instructions from the Legislative Assembly Speaker on when he would pronounce the orders reserved on a petition seeking disqualification of seven JD(S) MLAs for violating the party whip. Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan asked Naik to get the instructions by 2.30 pm on Wednesday, before adjourning the hearing of the petition filed by C N Balakrishna, MLA, Shravanabelagola Assembly Constituency and B B Ningaiah, MLA, Mudigere Assembly Constituency.

They have sought directions from the court for restricting seven MLAs from casting votes in the ensuing election for Rajya Sabha scheduled to be held on March 23, 2018. The petitioners contended that the seven MLAs stood disqualified on the moment they voted against the official candidate of JD(S) B M Farooq in the Rajya Sabha election held on June 11, 2016, contrary to the whip issued by the party.

The seven MLAs are B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, N Cheluvarayaswamy, A B Ramesha Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Iqbal Ansari and Bheemanaik.

During the hearing, Justice Chauhan orally observed that the speaker would know the political undercurrent of the state. “We cannot be ignorant. I request the speaker to pronounce the judgment and I hope the request would be complied. The litigation is for the benefit of the people,” the judge said, while also expressing surprise for the petitioners being quiet and allowing rebel MLAs to enjoy power.

In the afternoon, Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik submitted that he spoke to the Speaker as court suggested and Speaker is agreed to pass the order on or before March 23. However, senior counsel Uday Holla submitted that it would not serve the purpose as the Rajya Sabha elections were scheduled to be held on March 23. The court then asked Advocate General to get instructions by 2.30 pm.