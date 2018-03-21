BENGALURU: Siddaramaiah government’s decision to accord a separate religion status for Lingayats and even Veerashaiva-Lingayats who believe in Basava philosophy has put the BJP in a dilemma. Left with little space for manoeuver, the party is looking up to All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and BJP national president Amit Shah on its future course of action.With the Siddaramaiah government putting the ball in BJP-led Union government’s court on according the minority religion status for Lingayats, BJP has preferred to wait and watch the developments for the next few days to see the stand taken by various mutts of Veerashiva-Lingayat community.

BJP national leadership is said to have instructed the state leadership not to air their opinion. Shah has reportedly assured Yeddyurappa of coming out with an effective strategy to counter Siddaramaiah government.BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, who held a meeting with seers of a few mutts and community leaders of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community termed Siddaramaiah’s decision as a shrewd one. “I will urge All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanuru Shivashankarappa to convene a meeting of the Mahasabha and religious heads to discuss the pros and cons of the Cabinet decision,” he said.

BJP will announce its stand depending on the decision of the Mahasabha, Yeddyurappa added as the party is facing the apprehension of Congress weaning away a significant share of its (BJP) strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat voter base.The party will be compelled to adopt a soft stand over the issue if Veerahsaiva Mahasabha extends its support to the Siddaramaiah government’s decision. The BJP could consider more strident Hindutva strategy to consolidate the Hindu votes as Congress could cause a big erosion in its (BJP) Lingayat vote base.BJP could adopt a confrontation stand only in the event of Mahasabha coming out with a decision to oppose the Siddaramaiah government’s decision, a senior BJP leader said.