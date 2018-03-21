A file image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering prayer at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

CHIKMAGALUR: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visited Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, visited Sharadamba temple in Sringeri Mutt today.

He also interacted with the students of the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University in Sringeri Mutt.

Later in the day, he will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

“Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day.

I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University. pic.twitter.com/LcR4e9HtCj

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2018

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it. Earlier, the Congress had dethroned the BJP in Karnataka in 2013.