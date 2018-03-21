BENGALURU: Retired IAS officer Renuka Vishwanathan is set to take on Congress candidate NA Haris in Shantinagar constituency. Renuka (69) says she could have preferred to stay at home and take rest, instead, from last few weeks, she is toiling under the hot sun, going door-to-door campaigning at Shanthinagar Assembly constituency. If Congress gives ticket to sitting MLA Haris, Renuka, the first woman DC of Karnataka, will contest against him on an AAP ticket.

As an IAS officer of 1971 batch, Karnataka cadre, she was serving as secretary at Rashtrapathi Bhavan before she retired few years back. “Having an experience for 37 years as civil servant, I have seen various political party leaders. I have worked with them closely and I know how the system rotted. There is corruption. In 2013, I joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) and was impressed with their movement against corruption. When I go for door-to-door campaigning, I ask people about how much they paid for the Income Certificate. The answer would be `500 to `2000. When I ask them if they think AAP candidate will take bribe, they say a big NO. That’s when I see hope,’’ she explained.

Renuka’s mother, 97-year-old Dr Chempkam Raghavan, a medical practitioner, was the first donor. “When I told her about the election, my mother gave one lakh and told me to go for it,’’ she added.S G Sitharam, who worked with oil companies in middle-east countries for 25 years, a resident of Girinagar and contesting from Basavanagudi, said, “In 2014, I was working near Syria. I took a leave of 40 days just to extend my support to Nina Nayak, the then AAP candidate from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency. Now, I am contesting and have started campaigns from the past three months.”

Malavika Gubbivani, a software engineer, is contesting from Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru. Her biggest support came from her family, while her mother-in-law Vasumati Udupa, noted Kannada writer, gave `10,000 for all expenses. Her husband Raghavendra Udupa took leave to make their children study as it is exam time now. “While my husband was making my children study, I was busy campaigning,’’ she said.

A list of the names of 18 members were announced on Tuesday by AAP Karnataka; there are farmers, entrepreneurs, social activists, software engineers, auto drivers and many more. Prithvi Reddy, state convener of AAP Karnataka who is contesting from Sarvajnanagar Assembly constituency, said their party is wishing to contest from all 224 constituencies.