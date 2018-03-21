BENGALURU: The celebrations over separate minority religion status for Lingayats could prove premature for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as division among various sects and mutts of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community erupted with renewed vigour a day after the decision. Siddaramaiah is also facing the threat of a showdown again between the ministers within his cabinet who are at loggerheads over the issue. Opposition BJP, yet to recover from the shock delivered by Siddaramaiah, has preferred to wait and watch before deciding its future course of action.

In an ominous development, president of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Tuesday took a ‘U’ turn on his earlier decision welcoming the state government’s move.Shivashankarappa, who held a meeting with seers of various mutts, including Prasanna Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Peetha, said he had supported it on Monday without going through the full text of the government’s decision and was forced to change his stand after studying it in detail on Tuesday.

“The Veerashaiva and Lingayats are one and the same like two sides of the same coin. State government has differentiated the two in its cabinet note by treating Veerashaivas as a separate sect from Lingayats with an ulterior motive to divide the community,” he said.Shivashankarappa has convened an emergency meeting of the Mahasabha in Bengaluru on March 23 to decide on the future course of action.

His stand could spell trouble for Siddaramaiah within his ministry as Municipal Administration Minister Eshwar Khandre and Shivashankarappa’s son and Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun are also expected to toe Shivashankarappa’s line. The two ministers had strongly opposed the separate religion tag for Lingayats in the cabinet as they batted for getting the status for the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community without any riders.

The cabinet decision is also staring at legal hurdles as the Rashtreeya Veerashaiva Parishad is contemplating to question the legal validity of the report submitted by Justice Nagmohan Das Committee.

However, the support from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, could strengthen Siddaramaiah’s hands as the mutt has welcomed the cabinet decision.