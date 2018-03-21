MYSURU: A youth who was travelling towards his native Maddur to celebrate Ugadi festival is now left with enduring moments. The youth has suffered a spinal cord injury when a speeding KSRTC bus he was travelling in crossed on a road hump.Arvind R N (32), a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk, Mandya, has lodged a complaint against the bus driver, charging him with reckless driving. While the driver is yet to be identified, Arvind has provided whatever details he had; from the ticket to registration number of the bus.

Arvind who works as a scientific assistant at Mangalore University told TNIE, “I was sleeping when I suddenly woke up to a screeching sound. I was seated in the third row from the rear side. Initially I thought it to be an accident, but it did not take much time for me to realise that the bus had jumped across a speed breaker. I had almost fallen off from my seat and by the moment I could pull back myself, I started to feel pain in the back.”

Prior to the incident, the driver drove fast on the road humps three to four times, forcing fellow passengers to warn him. Arvind, who later went home, felt the pain aggravating with no sign of relief. He went to a nearby hospital where a doctor made him undergo several tests, only to diagnose that he has suffered a fracture in his spinal cord and needs to undergo a surgery, that will cost him not less than Rs 1.5 lakh. Following a complaint, Mandya traffic police have booked a case.