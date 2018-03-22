CHIKKAMAGALURU: Apart from lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi struck an emotional cord with Chikkamagaluru and recalled how the people of the district stood by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during her difficult days.

“It is this place which stood by my grand mother Indira Gandhi in her times of difficulties and showered love on her by getting her elected to Parliament amid stiff opposition. The people of this district infused strength into Indiraji to strive for the uplift of the poor, dalits, women and the exploited”, he said.

Addressing a Janashirvad Yatre rally at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium here on Wednesday, he said his line of thinking is similar to that of his grandmother and promised that his energy will be utilised for improving the poor people’s conditions.“I will utilise this energy to fight against BJP and RSS which are bent on divisive and disruptive works and try my best to stitch together people and connect them to the nation”, he said.

Continuing his tirade on Modi, Gandhi said the Prime Minister “does not know dharma” which even a 14-year-old student understands.“I interacted with the students of the mutt at Sringeri and asked one of the boys about the definition of dharma. The 14-year old boy instantly replied dharma means Satyameva Jayate. When the 14-year old boy understands what dharma is, our PM Modiji does not know dharma. He tells lies after lies. Basavanna preached to walk the talk, but Modi does not practise what he says”, Rahul said.

Before Lok Sabha polls, Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens of this country by bringing back black money stashed away abroad, but even `10 is not credited, he said.Loans of rich industrialists are “waived”, but those of farmers are not, he claimed. “Half of what the centre has spent for the development of SC/ST people of this country is done by Karnataka Government. Modi says nothing was done to the country in the last 60 years.Does it mean that nothing had taken place during the regime of previous PMs including Vajapayee?” he said.Rahul praised Congress leaders of Karnataka for striving to bring the party back to power.

Rahul refuses tea on dais, asks for coffee

Chikkamagaluru: Soon after the conclusion of his rally here, Rahul Gandhi was offered tea on the dais. But he refused tea and asked for coffee which Chikkamagaluru is famous for. The organisers responded promptly and served him coffee which he tasted and admired. This was done to connect himself to the people and the land of coffee, observers said.

Rahul’s ‘lacklustre’ speech fails to enthuse workers

Hassan: Rahul Gandhi disappointed Congress workers with his lacklustre speech while CM Siddaramaiah lambasted JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy during Janashirwada Yatre here on Wednesday. The CM spoke continuously for 20 minutes and got a good response from the crowd. The workers thought Rahul would attack JD(S) leaders in Hassan, the home turf of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Except terming the JD(S) ‘b’ team of the BJP, Rahul didn’t target JD(S) leaders.