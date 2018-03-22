YADGIR/RAICHUR:A 17-year-old girl set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene on Monday after she was allegedly stalked and teased by two men for over four months, at Thintini in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district. She has suffered severe burn injuries, according to the parents.

A 17-year-old girl set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene on Monday after she was allegedly stalked and teased by two men for over four months, at Thintini in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district. Her parents, who saw on fire, doused it and rushed her to a hospital. She has suffered severe burn injuries, according to the parents. The girl had recently written her PU I exams.

Narrating the incident, the girl’s father Guruswamy said, “On March 19, my daughter had gone to a lake at Thintini to wash clothes. Two men — Maunesh and Lingappa — who are residents of same village, allegedly teased her. They repeatedly asked her to talk to them, but she ignored it. Scared that something untoward may happen, she fled the scene. When she returned home, we knew that she was upset over something, but we did not ask for the reason. Half-an-hour later, around 12.30pm, she set herself ablaze in the kitchen and came out shouting in pain. We, along with neighbours, poured buckets of water and doused the fire and rushed her to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).”

The girl’s cousin Abhishek said, “Initially she did not open up about why she set herself ablaze. She only told us that it was an accident that happened when she was about to light the stove in the kitchen It was only later that she revealed that Maunesh and Lingappa were stalking her from four months and that she remained tight-lipped about it fearing consequences. She also revealed about the teasing incident only later”Doctors are yet to comment on her medical condition. A complaint has been filed at Surpur police station, but the accused are still at large.