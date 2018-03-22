BELAGAVI: Police who had found a dead body of a woman under Astoli bridge, have cracked the case by arresting the woman’s boyfriend and his brother.

The arrested are Dr Sunil Chauhan (25) and his younger brother Sanjay (22) and deceased is Poonam Bramhani (22). According to police, Poonam, who was a nurse in a hospital at Ahmednagar, had fallen in love with Dr Chauhan, working in the same hospital. She started pressurising him to marry her but he did not wanted to.

Dr Chauhan, along with his younger brother Sanjay then made a plan to get rid of Poonam. They convinced Poonam to join them for a trip to Goa. While returning, they allegedly strangled Poonam to death and threw her into the river.