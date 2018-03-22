BENGALURU:The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has completed the probe and submitted the chargesheet to the court in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of a 14-year-old dalit girl in Vijayapura.On December 19 afternoon, the girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by Deepak Mulasavalagi. The case had led to several protests and bandh across the state. The state government had transferred the case, that was initially registered at Adarsh Nagar police station in Vijayapura, to the CID.

Sources in the CID told The New Indian Express that they had completed the probe and had submitted a preliminary chargesheet to the 2nd Additional Civil Judge & JMFC Court in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“We have named two men and a woman as accused, and have initiated legal proceedings against two minor boys in conflict with law. The woman, a relative to the main accused Deepak, is still at large and efforts are on to nab her,” a senior CID official said.“The chargesheet includes medical reports on the cause of death of the girl, report from forensic science experts, details of the technical evidence gathered in the investigation, voluntary confession statements of the arrested persons and statements of witnesses in the cases. We would also file additional chargesheet if necessary,” the official added.

The accused persons have been booked. Deepak Mulasavalagi’s associates and his relative woman are also booked for abetting the crime, as the woman provided a room in her house to commit the offense. “There is information that the woman is hiding in Pune. We are hopeful of arresting her soon,” the police said.

It is learnt that while the jurisdictional police had booked the accused for gangrape, the CID had left it and invoked Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. “The accused had lured the girl and took her to his relative’s house. The girl had health issues and due to the sexual assault, she suffered from excessive bleeding and developed breathing problem. While Deepak committed the offence, the other accused persons were standing outside the house,” the official added.