BENGALURU: With uncertainty over the fate of seven rebel Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs continuing, Friday’s Rajya Sabha elections are likely to go right down to the wire.The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a JD(S) petition seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs, on Wednesday issued notice to Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad. The petitioners have sought a directive to the Speaker not to permit the seven MLAs to cast their votes in Friday’s election. The MLAs, on their part, have contended that the court has no power to issue directives to the Speaker. The issue will come up for hearing on Thursday.

Whether the MLAs get to vote or not will have a major impact on the Rajya Sabha election. Though it is almost certain that two from the ruling Congress and one from BJP will make it to the Upper House without any hitch, Congress is depending on the JD(S) rebels and independents to ensure the victory of its third candidate G C Chandrashekar.

The JD(S) candidate G M Farooq could fancy his chance only if the rebels are not allowed to vote. In the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections, they had voted for the Congress candidate violating the party whip.