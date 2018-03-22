BENGALURU: If all goes as planned, the journey between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be smoother and quicker by the end of 2020. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday awarded the contract for the six-lane road work to Dilip Buildcon Ltd with a project completion deadline of 2.5 years.

According to NHAI, the six-lane project running 117 km, will cost Rs 6,212.785 crore and will be taken up on Hybrid Annuity Mode. PWD minister H C Mahadevappa claims the travel time will also come down to 90 minutes. The contract includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four railway road overbridges. The concession period is 17.5 years including the construction period of 2.5 years.

The project also includes five bypasses — Bidadi (6.9 km), Ramanagara and Channapatna (22.35 km), Maddur (4.45 km), Mandya (10.04 km) and Srirangapatna (8.19 km) and elevated corridors near Kengeri, Maddur and Srirangapatna bypass.

The NHAI has awarded the contract for the six-lane road between Bengaluru and Mysuru work to Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Wednesday.NHAI says the entire highway has been designed as a fully access-controlled facility with provision of service roads on both sides along the entire length. Keeping the safety of road users in mind, all major intersections have been provided with vehicular underpasses/overpasses, light vehicular underpasses, etc.

The project also provides for one rest area and 66 bus shelters among other facilities.The entire stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru has been divided into two parts. The Bengaluru-Nidagatta section (56km) will cost Rs 3,447.355 crore while the Nidagatta-Mysuru section (61.10km) will cost Rs 2,765.43 crore.

Hybrid Annuity Model

Under the Hybrid Annuity Model, the government will contribute 40% of the project cost and the remainder will be made on the basis of the assets created and the performance of the developer. The toll rights will remain with NHAI. The developer will get 40% of the investment and has to raise the rest in the form of loans or equity. In 2016, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved HAM model to build roads.