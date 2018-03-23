BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Shobha Prabhakar, wife of former IAS officer K S Prabhakar, for her unsuccessful alleged attempt to forcibly take possession of a property belonging to an NRI woman, situated in South Bengaluru.

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar ordered Shobha to pay the cost to Renuka Sheshadri, who moved the HC against Shobha, as she did not get relief from the civil court. Taking advantage of Renuka’s absence from the country, as she lived in Dubai, Shobha attempted to take possession of the property forcibly by compelling Renuka to file an instant suit for injunction. But the trial court rejected it. Hence Renuka moved HC.

The court had modified the status quo order dated February 26, 2018 and restrained Shobha or any person claiming through her from interfering with the peaceful possession of the property by Renuka.

The court also stated that Sheshadri Naidu, father of Renuka, had lodged two complaints against K S Prabhakar and others on March 8, 2018 but one was registered as a non-cognizable report and second was against Prabhakar and eight others for an alleged assault on Naidu. Then the counter complaint was filed by Prabhakar on March 10 against Sheshadri Naidu, saying he had trespassed into his house and assaulted him.

According to the judgement, plaintiff Renuka received only Rs 10 lakh on November 28, 2016 out of Rs 1.39 crore, the amount fixed for sale of her property to Shobha, as per the sale deed registered on November 30, 2016. The e-mail sent by Prabhakar made it clear that the cheque given for the remaining amount of Rs 1.27 crore was dishonoured and his wife had not taken possession of the property in question. It showed that Renuka remained in possession even after execution of the sale deed. When she sent a mail dated January 7, 2017 saying that the cheque had bounced, Prabhakar replied that the loan was about to sanction and they would revert back.