BENGALURU: The final examinations of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will begin from Friday and will go on till April 6. It will be held at 2,817 examination centres across the state. This year, the Board has identified 45 exam centres as sensitive and 23 as super-sensitive.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), of the 8,54,424 students eligible to appear for the exams, 10,867 candidates will not be allowed to write it owing to shortage of attendance. Considering that their attendance was less than 75%, the board has not generated their exam hall tickets.

“All 2,817 examinations centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras. All vehicles used for distribution of question papers at district and taluk levels will have police personnel along with route officer appointed by the department of public instruction,” said KSEEB officials.

To prevent malpractices during the exams, the board has provided badges and identity cards to all the staff involved in examinations. From the water boy to the room supervisors and centre heads, everyone will have identity cards and they should display them at all times when they are on the premises. Except the examination centre head, no one is authorised to use mobile phones during the exams.For the first time, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make arrangements for the differently-abled candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.

Recognitional renewal done for all schools

This year no student will miss the exams over renewal of school recognition. When the department prepared a list during first the week of March about 327 schools were due for renewal of recognition and 16,000 students were facing the threat of missing the exams. But, later following repeated communications, the number came down to 16 schools with 1,000 students. However even those 16 schools completed the process in eleventh hour.