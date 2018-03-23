MANGALURU: Uppinangadi police have arrested a gang rape accused who was on the run for the last 13 years. Accused Hitesh Gowda and his friend Girish had allegedly raped a woman who was then a gram panchayat member, in front of her husband and two children after barging into their house in an inebriated state.

Hitesh Gowda

The alleged incident had occurred at Karaya village on the night of Raksha Bandhan day in 2004. The duo was out on bail after being arrested. But they escaped as the evidence of the crime became stronger with witnesses testifying in the court.

After leaving his village, Hitesh, then 24-year-old, snapped all contacts with his family and friends and also changed places to ensure that he was not caught. He did not even invite them for his marriage. Sources in the Police Department said they have got definite clues about the whereabouts of the other accused, Girish, and hoped that he will be arrested soon.

It was one of the toughest cases to crack, say police

Uppinangadi police, who arrested the gang rape accused after 13 years, said, it was one of the toughest cases to crack. Police Sub Inspector Nandakumar said, “Accused Hitesh Gowda and his friend Girish escaped from Uppinangadi after they were granted bail in the case.

Gowda shifted from Mumbai to Bengaluru twice before finally settling in Bengaluru after marriage. He is now the father of a child and he was dependent on his wife’s income and had almost become a recluse. Even people in his neighbourhood knew nothing about him.” The police who took up this LPC (Long Pending Case) six months ago had no definite clues. They started off with the unconfirmed information that he had settled in Kodagu, which is his wife’s place and then were told that he was in Mysuru. Finally, they came to know that he was in Bengaluru and were able to track him down during their third visit to the city. The PSI, however, did not reveal the clue that led to the arrest. The police only had a photo of the accused taken 14 years ago. But Hitesh had changed a lot in all these years.