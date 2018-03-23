BENGALURU:The keenly awaited meeting of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha to be held in Bengaluru on Friday is expected to set the tone for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat politics in the state ahead of the assembly election. The meeting, to be attended by more than 60 office-bearers of the Mahasabha, is likely to stick to its stand of opposing the Siddaramaiah government’s decision to accord religious minority status for the Lingayat community.

Mahasabha president and senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa remained incommunicado through the day on Thursday. However, speaking to Express, a senior functionary of the Mahasabha ruled out any dramatic change in the Mahasabha’s stand. Shivashankarappa, on his part, had on Wednesday categorically stated that he is opposed to according religious minority religion status to Lingayats and treating Veerashaivas as just a part of Lingayats.

However, the senior functionary said the Mahasabha leaders were open for debate. Heads of some of the Veerashaiva mutts too may attend the meeting, which could turn stormy as there are dissenting voices too, he added. The Mahasabha is likely to toe the line of seers of the Pancha Peethas (five mutts) — Kashi mutt, Rameshwaram Mutt, Ujjaini Mutt, Rambhapura Mutt and Srishaila Mutt — who are opposing the Cabinet decision.

The Mahasabha is batting for separate religion tag for the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and the meeting on Friday is almost certain to demand the Chief Minister to modify the cabinet decision to declare “Veerashaiva-Lingayat” as a separate minority religion without any conditions instead of recommending Lingayats as a separate religion and also treating Veerashaivas who declare adherence to Basava philosophy as Lingayats.

Amit Shah to visit mutts

Considering the high political stakes involved in the outcome of the meeting, the Veerashaiva and Lingayat leaders in Congress and BJP are working overtime to convince the Mahasabha leaders to take a stand that will suit their purpose. BJP, which has refused to spell out its stand so far, has decided to make its position known based on the decision of the Mahasabha meeting. BJP national president Amit Shah, who will be touring the state for two days from March 26, is set to visit Siddaganga, Sirigere, Madara Channaiah and Muruga mutts to woo the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and also the Dalits. Shah will traverse through Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga. On March 26, he will visit Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and call on Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swamiji.