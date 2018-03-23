Siddaramaiah, MB Patil and others attend the all-party meeting held to discuss the plan of action following the recent Cauvery verdict at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday | EXPRESS

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, Parliament members from Karnataka unanimously decided to go with the suggestions made by the state legal team which had advised the government not to file a review petition on the Cauvery verdict.

Water Resource Minister M B Patil told reporters after the meeting that an all-party meeting was convened to discuss the issue. “Regarding filing an appeal, our legal team — Fali Nariman and Shyam Divan — has advised us not to file a review petition before the Supreme Court. The same message was convened to all the members in the meeting,” he said.

Regarding formation of the Cauvery Management Board, Patil said State Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary to Water Resources Department have expressed the state’s stand to the Centre. Patil, however, did not disclose much information but added that they are agreeable to constitution of a redressal forum under Section 6(a) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act as suggested by the Supreme Court,’’ he said.

Sources in the state government said it is unwilling to accept formation of the board. There was injustice when a similar board was formed for Tunga Bhadra river dispute. The state government do not want similar injustice meted out again.

Union Minister and Bengaluru South MP Ananthkumar said all BJP MPs from state are with the state government as this is a water-related issue. The Centre should discuss with all four states regarding this, he said.Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, BJP MPs Prahlad Joshi, Prathap Simha and Rajeev Gowda from Congress were present. However former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former CM B S Yeddyurappa skipped the meeting.

Kerala moves SC against water sharing formula

Kerala government on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the court’s earlier verdict on the Cauvery water sharing formula. Last month, the apex court gave its verdict on the sharing of the Cauvery waters between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and asked the Centre to create a Cauvery water management board with members from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. On Thursday, Kerala government urged top court to review verdict.

CAN’T RELEASE WATER: PATIL

Minister M B Patil reiterated that the state government will not release water to Tamil Nadu now. The neighbouring state is insisting on release of Cauvery water. “At present, we have shortage of about 5 tmcft. When we ourselves do not have water, there is no question of releasing water to Tamil Nadu,’’ he added.