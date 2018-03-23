KALABURAGI: THE runway works at the Kalaburagi airport have been completed and trial landing will be conducted in the first week of April, Kalaburagi district minister Sharanaprakash Patil said on Thursday. Trial landing signals the start of commercial operations, he added.

In the cabinet meeting held a fortnight back, it has been decided to invite tenders for the maintenance of the airport, he said. “After appointing an agency for maintaining the airport, the government will again approach the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting it to conduct inspection and fix an agency for flight operation. AAI will hold a survey on the number of passengers intending to travel and will decide on allotting the particular aircraft and to which destination it would fly.” he said.