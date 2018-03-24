BENGALURU: In a development that could stall the Karnataka government’s move to seek the Centre’s approval for its plan to accord minority religion status to the Lingayat community, the powerful All India Veershaiva Mahasabha on Friday came out strongly against the decision. The Mahasabha said it will approach the Centre with its own pending demand for minority religion status to all Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

However, hours after the Mahasabha working committee announced its decision to take up cudgels against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s “attempts to divide society,” the state government, in a bold move, went ahead and issued a notification according religious minority status for Lingayats and Veerashaiva-Lingayats who believe in Basava philosophy. The government, which has set itself on a confrontation course with the Mahasabha, is confident it will not face any major hiccups.

The cabinet accorded the separate religion status for the community in exercise of its powers under Section 2(D) of the Karnataka Minority Commission Act which empowers it to do so after an exhaustive scientific study.However, the community will have to wait a little longer to get the related benefits that the Constitution provides for religious minorities as the proposal has to be approved by the Union Home Ministry after Parliament approval. “The state government will forward the notification to the Union government within a week for approval,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister T B Jayachandra told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, during the Mahasabha’s working committee meeting, attended by senior leaders from Congress, BJP and JD (S), the members termed the government’s move as an attempt to divide society ahead of elections. “Veerashaivas and Lingayats are one and we oppose the government’s decision,” Mahasabha president and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa told reporters after the meeting. “Our aim is to unite, and not divide, society,” he added.The Mahasabha, he said, will push for its earlier demand for minority religion status for the entire Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. “We had placed the demand before the Centre in 2013 and the UPA government was looking into it. However, before it could take a decision, Parliament elections were announced. We will approach the Centre again,” he said.



Centre’s nod needed

The state government notification will be submitted to the Centre with a request to accord religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva-Lingayats who believe Basava Philosophy under Section 2(C) of the National Minority Commission Act, 1992, which is necessary to grant special benefits for the community. Five religious communities — Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis — were declared as minority communities through a notification issued in October 1993. Later, the Jain community was added to the list. Siddaramaiah hopes to see the Lingayat community were declared a minority.