MYSURU: State Assembly elections may be about two months away but the common man is already feeling the pinch... in the form of the drying up of automated teller machines.The drive to curb the influence of cash on the polls is causing everyone a lot of inconvenience much before even campaigning for the high-profile has started.Availability of cash in most ATMs in Mysuru, neighbouring districts and across Karnataka for that matter is running precariously low, and this has been the situation for about two months now.

People are at their wits’ end what with ‘No cash’, ‘Out of service’ or even closed shutters greeting them every time they go to an ATM to draw money. “Spotting a napping guard when you desperately need money is an exasperating yet common sight,” a visibly upset bank customer walking out of an ATM empty handed in central Mysruru told The New Indian Express on Friday.While some “money plants” are rendered virtually defunct owing to their not being refilled weeks on end, others operate just 4-5 hours a day as whatever little cash is fed into them gets quickly exhausted, he complained. Tourists to the cultural capital of the state are “badly hit”, and so is tourism, Biju, a visitor from Kerala, pointed out, going on to add, “I am going to spend money very miserly during my three days of stay here.”

“This is because all my googling for an ‘ATM near me’ a while ago did not help as the facility in Town Hall I was directed to did not have cash, so I had to hire an autorickshaw. The driver took me to Siddarathnagar from where I drew money,” he said. ATMs in residential areas of Ramakrishna, Kuvemepunagar, Vivekanagar and many others painted the same picture. If one came across an ATM that was, in fact, dispensing cash, they were confronted with long queues of “impatient” people.



Krishnappa, a pensioner, took it upon himself to ask at his bank what the reason for the cash crunch was, and when would it be resolved. “They had no answers for me and told me to drop a written complaint in a box placed at the bank for the purpose,” he said.The problem, some consumers complain, is compounded because banks are mostly refilling currency of smaller denominations, ie, 500s, 200s and 100s. “How many of these can a machine hold and how many customers can it service, especially as each person can draw up to Rs 40,000 in one go,” Chandan, a resident of Ramakrishnanagar, said.

Deficiency of vitamin M

Though Mysuru and Benglauru have more ATMs than the national average of 17 for one lakh persons, the many ATMs have no money barring a few that are attached to the main branch of a particular bank, and which may be one of few open around the clock.Nagaraj, a security guard who has been manning an ATM kiosk for “over five years” concedes that less money is being refilled in the facility of late. “Against a capacity of Rs 40 lakh, we are only getting Rs 8-10 lakh in the last six weeks or so,” he said.