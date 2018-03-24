MANDYA : Eleven persons including children were injured when a balloon with portraits of Congress leaders burst while filling nitrogen gas in it.The Congress leaders had brought huge balloon with pictures of Congress symbol, Rahul Gandhi, D K Shiva Kumar, Siddaramaiah and Ramya. Nitrogen gas was being filled in it to fly high on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. It had also attracted the public attention as it was flying in Srirangapatana and Baburayana Koppal.

The balloon burst when they were filling nitrogen gas at Santhe maidan in Srirangapatna. The injured are Varun (28), driver Dasharath (40) , Peerthi (8), Madesh (10), Sindu (18), Rahul (15), Sabnam (11), Kiran (29), Abi (18) and Ramesh (27). Grievously injured Madesh, Sabnam and Preethi are shifted to K R hospital. Srirangapatna police have registered a case.