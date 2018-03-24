MYSURU: A racket involved in duplicating entry tickets has been busted at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo). The authorities concerned sacked a woman employee at the ticket counter besides shifting four others to different wings within the menagerie. The illegal activity came to light much before it could have dealt a severe blow to the system at 125-year-old zoo.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, executive director of the zoo C Ravishankar said: “It came to light after a ticket for Rs 2,000 was issued to a 40-member tourist party from Tamil Nadu on February 8. A ticket collector at the entry gate, who smelled something fishy, brought it to the notice of my office. Since then, we decided to keep a tab to get into the roots of it. Two days later, another ticket for `70 (as tickets for adults is priced at `70 on weekends and Sunday against `50 on normal days) was received at the gate on February 10.”