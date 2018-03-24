MYSURU: The Mysuru city is decked with Congress buntings and publicity materials to welcome AICC president Rahul Gandhi.Security has been beefed up in city and also in neighbouring Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts following Rahul’s rally and road shows. The Congress president who has toured Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka region is on his third leg of Jana Ashrivada rallies galvanising support for the re-election of the Congress government in the state.

His visit has gained importance as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have already toured the old Mysuru to boost their party prospects.Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Mysuru on Friday night and will visit Chamundeshwari temple at 9 am followed by an interaction with students of Maharani’s Science College. He will fly to Chamarajanagar to address a rally and will have road shows in Yalandur, Kollegal and Malvalli town.Rahul Gandhi will also address the gathering in Malavalli in Mandya district.

Mysuru District Minister H C Mahadevappa said the Congress president will have breakfast and have informal meeting with party office-bearers at the government guest house. He will have road shows in Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, KR pet, Chamaraja double road in Mysuru and will address a mammoth rally likely to be attended by two lakh people. JD(S) rebel MLAs and veteran leader M C Nanaiah will join the Congress in the presence of Rahul.