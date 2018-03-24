MYSURU: A 23-year-old youth who was “being forced” to marry a girl with whom he was in love, ended his life by hanging at his house here on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a signboard artist and a resident of Kyatamaranahalli in Udaygiri police limits. Deepak had lost his father and was residing with his mother Mangala and younger brother Dhanush.

According to the investigators, both Mangala and her younger son had gone to Bengaluru. They returned home in the night only to find their son dead. According to Mangala, her son may have taken the extreme step as the girl’s parents were insisting on fixing the marriage dates soon. Even while Mangala had gone to a relative’s place in Bengaluru, she had received a call from the girl’s parents to discuss the same matter, she has alleged in her complaint.

Deepak, who was in love with the girl from the same locality for the last two years, had been summoned by the girl’s parents to their house on Ugadi festival day. Deepak was taken aback when the girl’s parents insisted on the marriage. Perplexed at the instant proposal, Deepak appeared reluctant, prompting the girl’s parents to take him to the police station. The girl’s parents wanted the cops to do justice in the case. Meanwhile, when the policemen sought the opinion of Deepak to tie the knot, he reacted coyly for the reasons best known to him.

The next day both Deepak and his mother were summoned to the station, where the duo eventually agreed to make arrangements for the marriage. They also gave an undertaking before the police that they would also fix the marriage dates soon. However, the girl’s relatives who appeared adamant were allegedly harassing the boy to fix the schedule early. Mangala, who was inconsolable at the mortuary where the autopsy of Deepak was conducted on Friday, told media persons that she will not spare those who were responsible for her son’s death.When contacted, Udaygiri police said a case has been registered against the girl’s parents under section IPC 306 (abetment of suicide). However, no arrests have been made in this regard so far, they added.