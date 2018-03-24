YADGIR : The 17-year-old girl set who set herself ablaze after being stalked and harassed died in Raichur on Friday as she failed to respond to treatment. The girl had suffered severe burn injuries.



On Monday, 17-year-old girl was harassed by two people at Thintini village in Shorapur taluk. The girl encountered this situation when she was out to wash clothes near a lake in the village. According to victim’s father, the girl was stalked by the accused for over four months and on Monday, she was harassed. She recently completed her PUC.

The girl ran away from the accused but they chased her till some point. She then went to her house and set herself on fire. She ran out of the house, shouting. Her parents doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital. The victim was admitted at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Raichur district. The victim was said to be recovering but in the evening, she was declared dead as she failed to respond treatment.Superintendent of police (SP), Ida Martin Marbaniang, said one person was arrested in connection with the case by Shorapur police. “Lingappa was arrested by police and search operation for another accused, Maunesh, is underway.”