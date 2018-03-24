BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may have to face dire consequences for the government’s decision to give a separate religion tag to Lingayats as the people of the community have realized that it is aimed at dividing the community.“Siddaramaiah might face the ire of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community and he may find it difficult to travel across the state if the Veerashaiva Mahasabha takes a decision to gherao him over the issue”, he told reporters at Tumakuru. He was in Tumakuru to take part in Golla community convention.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Jagadish Shettar said the state government has left the issue to the mahasabha and seers. “From the beginning our party stand is clear, whatever the Mahasabha takes decision, we take that stand. State government should have left this religious issue to Mahasabha and other seers,’’ he said.The JD (S) too is of the same view. “Intentionally, Veerashaivas and Lingayats has been divided and there is political motive behind it. Our party want to maintain a distance from this decision,’’ said Ramesh Babu, JDS spokesperson and MLC.

The Congress, however, dismiss such allegations and maintains that there is no political motive behind taking such a stand. “This decision has been taken as per the requisition of Mahasabha. There is no question of dividing Lingayaths and Veerashaivas, we have not excluded Veerashiavas,’’ said Vinay Kulkarni, Mines and Geology Minister.

‘Govt move nonsense’ All India Veershaiva Mahasabha senior vice-president and JD(S) leader N Thippanna said the members were agitated and they termed the government move as “nonsense and mischief.” “How can the committee, which had sought six months’ time, submit its report within 45 days? The government sought the report in a hurry and is now attempting to divide society. We will not allow it,” he said. While the working committee meeting was on at the Mahasabha head office, many of its members were raising slogans against Siddaramaiah and his government outside.